Uganda Welcomes Turkish Airlines Golf Tournament
(MENAFN) Uganda welcomed the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup for the second time on Saturday, with the event organized by the nation’s flag carrier.
The East African nation once again took part in one of the globe’s most distinguished corporate amateur golf competitions.
This international corporate golf series gathered notable individuals from different sectors at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.
The event served as a key networking and sporting occasion, attracting prominent participants from around the country.
Kivumbi Martin emerged victorious and secured a place in the tournament’s finals, which will take place later this year at the Gloria Serenity Resort in Antalya.
Following him were Nice Janda and Dr. Drey, who achieved second and third place respectively.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Odongkara triumphed in the grand draw, receiving a Turkish Airlines flight ticket to any destination in Turkey.
According to Ali Özdemir, the Turkish Airlines representative in Uganda, Martin was awarded a luxurious round-trip business class ticket provided by the airline, allowing him to travel in comfort and sophistication to the Grand Golf World Cup Finale in Antalya.
Gokce Esma Ercıktı, representing the Turkish diplomatic mission in Uganda, praised Turkish Airlines for orchestrating a successful competition.
She highlighted how sports can serve as a bridge to foster unity and friendship.
The 2025 season of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup is set to include 130 tournaments across 83 different countries, drawing over 10,000 participants.
Winners from each qualifier will compete in the Grand Finals in Turkey, enjoying the airline’s esteemed business class hospitality throughout their journey.
