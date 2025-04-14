403
South Korea: Air force leaders face prosecution over accidental bombing
(MENAFN) Two commanders of the South Korean Air Force are expected to be handed over to military prosecutors following an accidental bombing incident last month that resulted in injuries to 52 individuals, including 38 civilians, in a village near Seoul, as reported by local media on Monday. This development follows the release of interim investigation findings by the South Korean Defense Ministry.
The incident took place on March 6, when two KF-16 fighter jets inadvertently dropped eight MK-82 bombs outside a designated training area in Pocheon, located about 40 kilometers north of Seoul, during live-fire exercises. The ministry disclosed that the pilots had mistakenly entered incorrect target coordinates, causing the strike to hit civilian locations. Both pilots are currently under disciplinary review and have been suspended from flight duties for one year.
"The ministry plans to refer the two pilots and the unit commanders who have been booked to the military prosecution after the probe concludes and seek disciplinary action against nine officials who were found to have belatedly reported the case and taken insufficient measures," stated the ministry's criminal investigation command. This group of nine includes seven Air Force members and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The ministry also stated that it intends to issue a warning to the Air Force operations commander for command responsibility and failure to follow proper reporting protocols.
