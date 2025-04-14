One Dead, Nine Injured In Road Accident In J&K's Banihal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- One person was killed while nine others sustained injuries in a road accident near Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Monday.
An official said that the accident occurred around 4:00 AM when a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying eleven members of two Bakarwal families from Tehsil Teryath in Rajouri district was on its way to Srinagar, reported news agency KNO.
As the vehicle reached the railway bridge in Banihal, it overturned and struck the bridge wall.“One person died on the spot, while nine others were injured,” officials said, adding that a baby girl among the passengers was unharmed.
The injured were taken to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Banihal and later shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for further treatment.
Police have taken note of the incident and are investigating.
