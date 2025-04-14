Indian Stock Market Set For Data-Driven Outcomes This Week

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) The current week is poised to be a crucial one for global markets, including the Indian benchmark indices, as inflation, industrial activity and employment data line up across the world's largest economies, a report said on Monday.

Investors can expect increased volatility and sharper focus on central bank cues.

The Indian stock market is closed on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

The week of April 12 to April 19, 2025, brings a host of significant economic data releases from major global economies, which are expected to guide market sentiment and influence monetary policy expectations.

“In India, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for March will be released on April 15. This indicator will provide insights into wholesale inflation trends, which are crucial for understanding cost pressures at the production level and could have implications for the Reserve Bank of India's future rate decisions,” said a note by Bajaj Broking Research.

From the United States, key data will begin with the Industrial Production (YoY) numbers for March, scheduled for release on April 16. This data will offer a snapshot of the strength of the manufacturing sector and overall industrial activity.

Following that, on April 17, the Initial Jobless Claims report will be closely watched by investors and policymakers alike. As a leading indicator of the labor market's health, any unexpected uptick in claims could signal potential softness in employment, influencing the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, the note said.

China, too, will be in the spotlight on April 16 with a trio of critical economic indicators. The country will report its Q1 GDP growth (quarter-on-quarter), Industrial Production (YoY) for March, and the Unemployment Rate for March.

“Together, these figures will offer a comprehensive view of China's post-pandemic economic recovery, domestic demand trends, and labor market conditions. Strong data from China could boost investor confidence globally, particularly in commodity and industrial sectors that are closely tied to Chinese demand,” said Bajaj Broking Research.

