Pixelmate Exhibition To Deliver Custom Booth Services At NEPCON Thailand 2025
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – Building Iconic Trade Show Experiences Since [Year]. Your Vision, Our Exhibition Mastery.
Exhibition stand, Bangkok
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.'s custom-designed trade show booth for NEPCON Thailand 2025 at BITEC Bangkok, showcasing high-impact design and functionality.
Pixelmate Exhibition to provide turnkey booth design, build, and installation services at NEPCON Thailand 2025, held at BITEC Bangkok this June.BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Brings High-Impact Booth Design Services to NEPCON 2025 Bangkok
As NEPCON Thailand 2025 prepares to welcome global leaders in electronics manufacturing from 18–21 June 2025 at BITEC, Bangkok, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is proud to announce its full-service exhibition solutions for brands seeking to stand out at Asia's premier electronics assembly and testing event.
Known as ASEAN's #1 international exhibition for the electronics manufacturing industry, NEPCON Thailand 2025 will attract top innovators, manufacturers, and suppliers across the globe. Pixelmate Exhibition will be at the forefront, offering custom booth design, fabrication, installation, and on-site management services tailored specifically to tech-forward exhibitors.
“NEPCON is more than an exhibition - it's a showcase of next-gen innovation. That's why our booths are built to reflect the high precision, brand identity, and product excellence of every exhibitor we serve,” said a representative from Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
With over a decade of experience in executing world-class exhibition booths across Thailand and the region, Pixelmate provides clients with:
Custom 3D booth design & visualization
In-house fabrication using premium materials
Efficient transport and on-site installation at BITEC
Full project management and deadline assurance
Pixelmate's local expertise and familiarity with BITEC's logistics ensure that every exhibitor, whether local or international, experiences a smooth, hassle-free booth setup that meets global standards.
Whether you're launching cutting-edge electronic components, showcasing automation systems, or engaging with decision-makers, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. ensures your booth is built for impact - visually, structurally, and strategically.
📅 Event Details:
Event Name: NEPCON Thailand 2025 – 23rd Edition
Dates: 18–21 June 2025
Venue: Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand
Industry Focus: Assembly, Measurement & Testing for Electronics Manufacturing
📞 For Project Inquiries & Booth Consultations:
Website:
Email: ...
Phone: +66 (0)631637732
Chai Son
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
+ +66 63 163 7732
email us here
