Zhytomyr Hosts Large-Scale Boating Competition Featuring Veterans

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zhytomyr is hosting a large-scale rowing competition involving veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr City Council on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“The rowing competition in Zhytomyr continued, bringing together participants from all over Ukraine. Over 60 races in different classes and categories were held on the second and third days. The athletes competed in single outrigger boats among adult participants, as well as in the Pre-Race category,” the post says.

It is noted that a special moment of the third day was the performances of war veterans.

“On two boats, they demonstrated unbreakable strength of spirit and endurance, inspiring all those present,” the city council noted.

Ivan Nedobryk, a veteran and participant of the competition, shared his emotions:

“I have been rowing for a little over three months. In winter, we trained in the gym, and with the onset of warm weather, we started going out on the water. Before today's competition, I had about ten training sessions on the water. This is my first sporting event in my adult life, and I'm thrilled! The feeling of team spirit, like in the army, is impossible to put into words,” he said.

In addition, races were held among children aged 10 and under, juniors aged 14 and young people aged 18-24. In total, 34 races were held during the day at distances ranging from 200 meters to 2 kilometers.

As reported, more than 300 veterans, soldiers and cadets took part in the Strong of Ukraine competition in Odesa.