Rudiger Faces Possible Suspension After Throwing Object at Referee
(MENAFN) Rüdiger and his Real Madrid teammate, Lucas Vazquez, who had both been substituted during the match, were shown direct red cards for reacting aggressively to a foul called against Kylian Mbappé just before the final whistle.
In addition to them, Jude Bellingham, the 21-year-old England midfielder for Real, was also sent off later in the game for showing dissent.
Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea stated in his report that the 32-year-old center-back, Rüdiger, was dismissed for "throwing an object from the technical area, which missed me." It was reported that Rüdiger had thrown an ice cube at the referee.
Rüdiger later apologized for his actions in an Instagram story, admitting, "There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour. I'm very sorry for that. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed."
The German defender could face a substantial suspension, as per the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) disciplinary guidelines. If penalized under article 101, which addresses "mild violence" towards officials, Rüdiger may receive a ban ranging from four to twelve matches.
However, if his conduct is considered more severe, article 104, which pertains to "assault against referees," suggests that a suspension of three to six months could be imposed if the incident was a singular act that did not result in significant harm.
