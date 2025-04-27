Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indigo Bomb Threat: Canadian National Spooks Travellers Onboard Varanasi-Bengaluru Flight, Police Detain Foreigner

2025-04-27 09:00:35
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indigo bomb threat: A Canadian national spooked the travellers onboard the IndiGo Varanasi-Bengaluru flight, claiming that he was carrying a bomb on the aircraft, reported the news agency PTI, citing police officials aware of the development.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

