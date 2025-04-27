403
PLO Creates New Vice President Role, Hussein al-Sheikh Takes Office
(MENAFN) The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Saturday approved Hussein al-Sheikh as vice president of both its Executive Committee and the State of Palestine. The decision was made during a meeting in Ramallah, chaired by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as confirmed by the PLO's Executive Committee in a press statement.
The statement also indicated that the PLO's Executive Committee is set to convene again next Saturday to choose a new secretary-general from its members, a position currently held by al-Sheikh.
Abbas emphasized the importance of launching a comprehensive national dialogue, which will be led by a joint committee formed by both the PLO Executive Committee and the Fatah Central Committee. This initiative aims to foster reconciliation and strengthen national unity within the PLO framework.
Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, revealed that this new position resulted from amendments to Article 13 of the Palestinian Basic Law, which governs executive committee members.
The PLO Central Council had previously decided on Thursday to create the role of vice president for the first time since the organization's establishment. Al-Sheikh's appointment marks a historic moment in the PLO's leadership structure.
