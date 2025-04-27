403
Deadly Fire Claims Two Lives in Delhi
(MENAFN) A fire erupted in a group of hutments in Rohini’s Sector 17, located in northwest Delhi, on Sunday, leading to the deaths of two individuals, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.
The fire started in one hutment and quickly spread to neighboring structures in the area. While the exact number of affected hutments remains unclear, the destruction was significant.
To tackle the inferno, 20 fire engines were deployed, and DFS teams worked for several hours to control the blaze. Thick smoke billowed from the scene as firefighting efforts continued.
Once the fire was extinguished, DFS personnel conducted a thorough search of the area, uncovering two bodies. Further details are still pending.
