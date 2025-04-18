Give Our Film A Chance, Says Producer Of 'Soothravakayam'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Even as Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious's allegations of drug use and misconduct against her co-actor Shine Tom Chacko on the sets of 'Soothravakayam' continued to hog the limelight, Srikanth Kandragula, the producer of 'Soothravakayam', has now made a fervent appeal to audiences to give his film a chance.

On Thursday, the unit of 'Soothravakayam' chose to release the first look of their film. When the first look poster was shared on the production house's Instagram timeline, the producer, Srikanth Kandragula, posted a lengthy comment.

He wrote, "We've poured our hearts and souls into bringing this story to life, and I truly believe it will touch the hearts of audiences everywhere. Unfortunately, recent news about our film may have caused some concerns. I want to assure you that as a producer, my commitment to this film and its team remains unwavering.

"I understand that as fans, you might feel invested in the personal lives of the artists you admire. However, I'd like to request that we separate the art from the artist. Let's focus on the film itself, the story it tells, and the emotions it evokes.

"As someone who wasn't born and raised in Kerala, but has always been deeply enamored with Malayalam cinema, I was thrilled to be a part of this project. The way Malayalam films weave complex stories, evoke strong emotions, and showcase exceptional talent has always resonated with me. I'd be honoured if you could support our film and give it a chance."

The film, which has been directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel, is based on a story by Rejin S Babu.

Cinematography for the film is by Sreeram Chandrasekharan while editing is by Nithish K T R.

Music for the film has been scored by Jean P Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has announced that it is to take appropriate action on the allegations of Vincy Aloshious levelled against actor Shine Tom Chacko.