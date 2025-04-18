Air India Express Pilot Death: DGCA Constitutes Team For Probe Amid Buzz Over Reviewing Framework To Assess Fitness

MENAFN - Live Mint): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has constituted a team to probe the death of the Air India Express pilot, who passed away on Wednesday, April 10, soon after operating a Srinagar-Delhi flight.

Reportedly, DGCA is likely to review the framework in place for pilot fitness aspects and response system at airports in case of medical emergencies, according to a senior official.

Air India Express pilot's death

The Air India Express pilot, in his late 30s, operated the flight from Srinagar to Delhi and was not feeling well after landing at the Delhi airport. He was taken to a hospital but passed away, PTI reported, citing an un-named source.

According to The Hindu, the pilot, Armaan, vomited inside the aircraft shortly after landing in Delhi following his flight from Srinagar. He suffered a cardiac arrest at the Air India Express dispatch office at IGI Airport in Delhi, and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

'Untimely death raises troubling questions'

Following the Air India Express pilot's death, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) said there is an urgent need to put in place transparent regulations that prioritise rest for pilots, safety and humane scheduling practices.

The association also claimed that the untimely death of the Air India Express pilot raises troubling questions about pilot welfare, mental health, and working conditions in the Indian aviation industry, reported PTI.

ALPA, which claims to represent around 800 pilots of various domestic airlines, is part of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Association (IFALPA).

The association further highlighted the importance of establishing comprehensive mental health support systems within airline organisations. They stressed that these should not be mere formalities or checkboxes but should be active, accessible, and stigma-free services for pilots.

Airlines to implement revised duty norms from July 1

Airlines are set to implement revised duty and rest hour norms for pilots starting July 1. These new regulations aim to provide pilots with more rest hours to ensure better well-being and safety, reported PTI.