Kuwait Deputy FM Heads 9Th Joint Technical, Legal Cmte With Iraq


2025-04-13 03:08:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed the his country's side at the 9th joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical legal committee meeting on demarcation of maritime borders beyond the 162 mark, on Sunday. (end)
