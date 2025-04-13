Experts Showcase Conservation Practices, Innovation At Amman Heritage Event

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Last Thursday, Century Park Hotel in Amman hosted "Building a Legacy: Best Practices in Architectural Conservation and Construction Techniques", a“landmark” event that brought together leading Italian and Jordanian experts, institutions and companies.

Sela for Training and Protection of Heritage in partnership with the Petra Development and Tourism Regional Authority (PDTRA) organised the workshop.

The idea is to promote Jordanian Archaeology as Sustainable Industry, and it was backed by the Swiss Drosos Foundation and PDTRA.

The event highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration, innovation and dialogue between the cultural heritage conservation and constructing industries to safeguard Jordan's built heritage, Sela CEO Maria Ronza noted.

The morning session featured“high-level” presentations from Jordanian and Italian experts, led by Rami Daher from Turath.

CESF – Perugia/Amman, presented training and safety in heritage conservation while Tosti Associati, presented integrated architectural approaches to conservation.

Polygon Centre showcased advanced rope access techniques for monument restoration and the afternoon session ignited a“lively” discussion on the intersections and divergences between conservation practices and the modern construction industry in Jordan.

"Attendees included representatives from Kimia S.p.A., an Italian leading company specialised in high-performance solutions for building restoration, structural consolidation, and architectural heritage conservation, El. En. Electronic Engineering S.p.A., specialised in laser systems for the conservation and cleaning of cultural heritage, the Jordanian Engineer Association, Jordanian construction firms, national and international academic institutions and organisations," Ronza said.

Sela CEO added that a“notable” highlight was the recognition of the winning student project from a national heritage conservation competition launched by Sela in 2024.

The award celebrated the creativity and technical skill of emerging Jordanian talent contributing innovative solutions to preserve the country's archaeological legacy.

The event concluded with an exhibition session, where participating companies from Italy and Jordan showcased their products, technologies and case studies to“key” stakeholders and decision-makers.

The four-day workshop continues in Petra where local trainees in conservation technique will display their expertise in heritage preservation across Jordan.