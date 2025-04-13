Qatar Strongly Condemns Targeting Of Two Displacement Camps In Sudan's Darfur

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attacks that targeted the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps for internally displaced persons in the Darfur region of the sisterly Republic of Sudan, which resulted in deaths and injuries. Qatar considers these attacks a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the urgent need to protect civilians and humanitarian workers in and around El Fasher, and to guarantee the continuous and secure delivery of humanitarian aid to address the deteriorating situation in the region.

The Ministry also reaffirms the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan.