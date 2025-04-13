Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tape-Ball Cricket Tournament Concludes In Paktia

Tape-Ball Cricket Tournament Concludes In Paktia


2025-04-13 02:00:27
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Dehqan picnic and 32nd Agriculture and Livestock Products Exhibition is being held in Kabul from May 1 to 4, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said on Sunday.

In a statement, MoAIL wrote the four-day Dehqan picnic and 32nd Agriculture and Livestock Products Exhibition would be held from May 1 to 14. The event titled“supporting agriculture and livestock is the guarantee of health and growth of yours economy” in Badambagh of Kabul.

It said people could sell their agricultural and livestock products by renting a booth at this exhibition.

According to MoAIL, to register and obtain a booth, please contact the Agricultural Exhibition Directorate of the Private Sector Development Department for the Ministry.

hz/ma

MENAFN13042025000174011037ID1109424361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search