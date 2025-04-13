Tape-Ball Cricket Tournament Concludes In Paktia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Dehqan picnic and 32nd Agriculture and Livestock Products Exhibition is being held in Kabul from May 1 to 4, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said on Sunday.

In a statement, MoAIL wrote the four-day Dehqan picnic and 32nd Agriculture and Livestock Products Exhibition would be held from May 1 to 14. The event titled“supporting agriculture and livestock is the guarantee of health and growth of yours economy” in Badambagh of Kabul.

It said people could sell their agricultural and livestock products by renting a booth at this exhibition.

According to MoAIL, to register and obtain a booth, please contact the Agricultural Exhibition Directorate of the Private Sector Development Department for the Ministry.

hz/ma