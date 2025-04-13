Russian Army Strikes Sumy With Two Iskander-M/KN-23 Ballistic Missiles - Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The city of Sumy was struck by two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched by the 112th and 448th brigades of the Russian army.

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (HUR), said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Budanov, the ballistic missile strike on Sumy and the killing of Ukrainian civilians is another war crime by Russia. "Many people were on their way to church on Palm Sunday, while others were returning home from the service," he noted.

Budanov described the attack as "another proof of the godlessness” of Moscow. He revealed that the missiles were launched from Russia's Voronezh (Liski) and Kursk (Lezhenki) regions by the 112th and 448th missile brigades.

Expressing his condolences to the victims' families, Budanov emphasized the importance of ensuring accountability: "It is our common task to make sure that no war criminal-from those who gave orders to those who launched missiles-escapes retribution."

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of April 13, Russian troops hit the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles.

As of 14:10, the death toll from the Russian missile attack on Sumy rose to 32 people, including two children.

Photo credit: Sumy City Council