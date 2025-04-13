Viral Video: Elon Musk Shares Shameless Opportunist Bill Maher's Eulogy On Donald Trump Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk has recently shared a video clip of comedian Bill Maher speaking about US President Donald Trump . The Tesla CEO shared the video without adding any comment. The video has now gone viral, gaining over 30 million views.

In the video, Bill Maher shared his side of the story about having dinner with Donald Trump, a meeting set up by singer Kid Rock. This happened after many people and media outlets treated their meeting like a serious political event.

Maher, speaking on his TV show Real Time with Bill Maher, called such reactions“ridiculous” and clarified that it was just a casual dinner.

Maher explained that he was simply sharing what really happened and did not care if people thought he was being too soft on Trump. He added that, before the dinner, Trump had posted harsh comments about him on social media. But, during the dinner, Maher felt Trump behaved differently, polite and friendly.

Maher said he was surprised when Trump, while showing him around the White House, casually used the word“lost” while talking about the 2020 election.

Maher admitted he never expected Trump to say that. But, he also noted that Trump didn't get angry during the conversation. According to Maher, Trump seemed more aware and thoughtful in person than his usual public image.

This change in Maher's view of Trump was notable because he is typically known as a Trump critic. Just two weeks earlier, Maher strongly criticised Trump in a segment called“Trump Devotion Syndrome.”

The latest remarks, however, may indicate a change of stance for Maher. The comedian might be seeing Trump in a more complicated or human light than before, despite still disagreeing with him politically.

Elon Musk 's post on Twitter (now X) attracted many comments.

“Mao, Mussolini and Castro could all be extremely personable and charming in person, too. What's your point?” one user asked Musk.

“Elon, thanks for posting this. I feel that this quite honestly could be as big (for uniting) the country as anything that's been published in years. It shows that people can disagree but in a civil manner and still be human. Thank you Bill, thank you Donald, and thank you Elon,” came from another.

Keith Olbermann on Bill Maher

Bill Maher's comments, however, did not go well with veteran American journalist Keith Olbermann. He called the comedian a“shameless opportunist with no real principles.”

“BTW don't overanalyze Maher prostituting himself to Trump. Maher works for the same fascists at Warner who took over and corrupted CNN,” Olbermann wrote in a social media post.

“I've known Bill since 1978. He was a shameless opportunist with no real principles then and he remains so. This is so he can keep his HBO show,” he added.