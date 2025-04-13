403
Thirty-Eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week Kicks Off In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- The 38th Unified GCC Traffic Week "Driving without a Phone," and its accompanying exhibition kicked off Sunday in Kuwait under the patronage of the Interior Ministry Undersecretary, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in the Avenues Mall.
In his opening remarks, the Undersecretary emphasized the importance of the Unified GCC Traffic Week in spreading traffic awareness and promoting a culture of adherence to traffic rules to protect lives, and practice safe traffic behavior in our societies.
He conveyed the greetings of Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, wishing everyone well in making these events a success and achieving their desired goals.
Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf stated that the GCC Traffic Week represents an important opportunity to enhance cooperation between law enforcement and the community, contributing to reducing traffic accidents and achieving a safer and more disciplined traffic environment.
He added that the new traffic law in Kuwait will go into effect on April 22nd, and it will include a series of amendments aimed at raising road safety and enhancing compliance with traffic regulations. (end)
