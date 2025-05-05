Govt To Ban Social Media Influencers For Anti-National Content, Flags Accounts Inciting Violence Post-Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has expressed serious concerns regarding the role of certain social media influencers and platforms in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. The committee noted that some of these entities appear to be acting against the interests of the country, potentially inciting violence through their content.

In light of these observations, the committee has called upon the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to take prompt and effective action.

Specifically, it has requested details of the measures being contemplated to ban such platforms and accounts under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The committee has set a deadline of 8 May 2025 for the ministries to submit a comprehensive report outlining the steps taken or proposed to curb the spread of harmful content. This move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that digital platforms do not become a conduit for incitement or activities detrimental to national security.

India's legal framework empowers authorities to block or remove content threatening sovereignty, security, public order, or friendly relations with foreign states under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. The 2021 IT Rules require platforms to exercise due diligence in content moderation, appoint grievance officers, and remove unlawful content promptly.

The Pahalgam attack, carried out by five militants targeting tourists in the Baisaran Valley, has significantly escalated tensions in the region and led to widespread condemnation. The attack has also sparked a surge in Islamophobic and anti-Kashmiri sentiments across India, with social media playing a critical role in the dissemination of inflammatory content.

UN chief asks India, Pak to step back from the brink

UN Secretary-General António Guterres Monday voiced concern over tensions between India and Pakistan being at "at their highest in years" and called for "maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink".

"Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution," Guterres said in a brief statement.

Guterres offered his "good offices" to both governments in the service of peace. "The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace," he said.