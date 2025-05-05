403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 05/05: Path To 100K (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 100,000. Add a stop-loss at 92,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 92,000. Add a stop-loss at 100,000.
With the US economy contracting, and with the stock market trailing its global peers, there is a likelihood that the two countries will start talking, which would boost Bitcoin and other risky assets.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart reveals that the Bitcoin price has been in a bullish trend in the past few weeks. It has moved above the key resistance level at 88,850, the highest swing in April.Bitcoin remains above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling that bulls are gaining momentum. The Murrey Math Lines tool has moved above the strong pivot reverse point.Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely continue soaring as bulls target the key resistance level at 100,000. A drop below the key support at 92,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment