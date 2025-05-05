Shooting At Restaurant In Glendale, Arizona: 3 Dead, 5 Injured No Arrests Yet, Multiple Shooters Suspected

MENAFN - Live Mint) Three people were killed and five others injured after gunfire broke out at a popular restaurant in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, in Arizona on Sunday night (May 4), authorities said.

Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez confirmed that officers received calls about the shooting at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse around 7:45 p.m.

“Obviously there was a lot of people here,” Mendez told reporters during a media briefing.“A lot of people that were attending some sort of event. Anyone who has information, please come forward and provide that to us because... there are three deceased. So we want to make sure we do a complete and thorough investigation, and do right by the victims.”

Three killed, five wounded

According to Mendez, three individuals died from their injuries. Five others sustained injuries either from gunshots or shrapnel. The conditions of the wounded have not yet been released.

Local outlet KPHO-TV reported that police were still trying to determine the motive behind the violence.

No arrests yet, multiple shooters suspected

Authorities believe more than one person was involved in the shooting . Although no suspects were in custody as of Monday morning, Mendez confirmed that multiple individuals were being questioned by police.

The investigation remains active, and officials are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Eyewitness:“It was pretty bad”

Bystander Lupe Rodriguez, who was at the restaurant during the incident, described a scene of chaos and fear.

“There was a man on the ground, and it didn't look like he made it,” Rodriguez told local media.“His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad.”

Rodriguez said he and his friends ran for safety as the shots rang out. Though shaken, he said he felt fortunate to have survived.

Community on edge

The shooting has rattled the Glendale community. The restaurant, known for its seafood and live events, was reportedly hosting a gathering at the time.

Glendale police have set up a tip line and are asking anyone with video or information to assist in the ongoing investigation.

(With AP inputs)

