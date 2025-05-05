BSF Detains Pakistani National After He 'Unintentionally' Crossed Border Near Punjab's Gurdaspur

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a recent incident highlighting the ongoing challenges of border security, the Border Security Force (BSF), on Monday, May 5, apprehended a Pakistani national who crossed into Indian territory near Thakarpur village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The individual, identified as Husnain, a resident of Gujranwala, was detained during a routine patrol by BSF personnel.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Husnain was found carrying a Pakistani identification card and a small amount of Pakistani currency. During initial questioning, he stated that he had crossed the borde unintentionally and was unaware of the exact demarcation line. No suspicious items were discovered in his possession, and preliminary investigations have not indicated any links to espionage or terrorist activities.

The BSF handed over Husnain to the Punjab Police for further investigation. Authorities are conducting a thorough probe to ascertain the circumstances of his crossing and to rule out any potential security threats. The incident has prompted a review of current border security protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

This event comes amid heightened security measures along the India-Pakistan border, especially following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. The BSF has since intensified its vigilance and patrols along the border regions to thwart any potential infiltration attempts.

Instances of civilians inadvertently crossing the border are not uncommon, given the often unclear demarcations and challenging terrains. However, each incident is treated with utmost seriousness to ensure national security is not compromised. The BSF and Punjab Police continue to work in tandem to maintain the sanctity of the international border and ensure the safety of the nation's citizens.

As investigations continue, authorities remain committed to upholding stringent security measures and fostering cooperation between border forces to address and mitigate such incidents effectively.