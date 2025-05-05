BSF Detains Pakistani National After He 'Unintentionally' Crossed Border Near Punjab's Gurdaspur
According to a report by the Indian Express, Husnain was found carrying a Pakistani identification card and a small amount of Pakistani currency. During initial questioning, he stated that he had crossed the borde unintentionally and was unaware of the exact demarcation line. No suspicious items were discovered in his possession, and preliminary investigations have not indicated any links to espionage or terrorist activities.Also Read | BSF recovers two Pakistani drones along India-Pak Border in Punjab
The BSF handed over Husnain to the Punjab Police for further investigation. Authorities are conducting a thorough probe to ascertain the circumstances of his crossing and to rule out any potential security threats. The incident has prompted a review of current border security protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
This event comes amid heightened security measures along the India-Pakistan border, especially following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. The BSF has since intensified its vigilance and patrols along the border regions to thwart any potential infiltration attempts.Also Read | BSF, Punjab Police seize hand grenades, pistols, ammunition near Ind-Pak border
Instances of civilians inadvertently crossing the border are not uncommon, given the often unclear demarcations and challenging terrains. However, each incident is treated with utmost seriousness to ensure national security is not compromised. The BSF and Punjab Police continue to work in tandem to maintain the sanctity of the international border and ensure the safety of the nation's citizens.Also Read | 'Why is common man being troubled?': Indian woman married to Pak seeks return
As investigations continue, authorities remain committed to upholding stringent security measures and fostering cooperation between border forces to address and mitigate such incidents effectively.
