Bank Snafu Vaults UP Man Past Elon Musk In Richie Rich List As Account Shows 36-Digit Balance- Glitch Suspected

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a bizarre and baffling episode from Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, a local man, Ajit, was stunned when he found a bewildering sum in his bank account - a 36 digit balance that surpassed the GDP of many nations. The numbers on his bank slip were so astronomical that they dwarfed even the net worths of the richest billionaires in the world.

The events unfolded on April 24, when Ajit noticed two debits from his account - Rs. 1,800 and Rs. 1,400. But the real shock came a day later when he checked his balance again. To his utter disbelief, his account was showing a surreal Rs. 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542, reported NDTV.

| Setback for OpenAI, US Judge allows Elon Musk's lawsuit to move forward

His account balance displayed 36 digits, a figure far beyond comprehension for a man who leads a simple life in a modest village. To put things in perspective, this figure is thousands of times higher than the net worth of Elon Musk , whose fortune is reportedly over Rs. 36 lakh crore according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Initially, Ajit's wife expressed joy upon seeing the massive sum, but their happiness quickly turned to concern over potential fraud. Fearing they might become targets for cybercriminals, Ajit contacted the bank's customer service who traced the error back to a branch in Jammu and Kashmir. According to bank representatives, this was the result of a technical glitch, and no actual credit had been made to his account. However, the enormous figure continued to reflect even after the clarification.

| Why Cyber Crimes Are Increasing In India?

Not wanting to take any chances, Ajit approached the local police for help. Officers at the station advised him to file an application with the cybercrime cell so that a proper investigation could be carried out. In the meantime, Ajit's account has been frozen as a precautionary measure, per the NDTV report.

Ajit remains hopeful that his account will soon be restored to normal and that he is not the victim of a cyberattack

| Cyber attack on X: US officials probe mysterious outage, Musk points to Ukraine

As cybercrime authorities continue their probe, the incident has sparked renewed concerns about digital banking safety, system errors, and public trust in financial infrastructure - particularly for rural account holders.