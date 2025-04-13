Eight Civilians Injured In Russian Attacks On Kharkiv Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Eight civilians were injured in the Kharkiv region on April 12 as a result of Russian attacks in Kupiansk and the village of Slatyne, Derhachi community.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

In Kupiansk, a residential building was destroyed by shelling. Among the injured are a 73-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 52-year-old woman. A 35-year-old man was rescued from the rubble and hospitalized.

In Slatyne, three men aged 69, 83, and 42 were wounded as a result of a guided aerial bomb (KAB) strike.

"A KAB-500 that failed to detonate was later discovered in the village. Eight private homes were damaged," Syniehubov said.

Russian forces also launched guided bomb attacks on Bratenytsia, Bohodukhiv community (three KABs), Sosnivka (three KABs), Karasivka (one KAB), and Duvanka, Zolochiv community (four KABs).

In Borova, Izium district, a private house was damaged by the impact of a glide bomb striking the ground.

In Zolochiv, an FPV drone strike caused a fire that engulfed the roof of a summer kitchen, covering an area of 30 square meters.

In Izium, a private home was damaged by the impact of a Russian Molniya UAV.

In Kupiansk, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 9th floor of a nine-story residential building, affecting an area of 70 square meters.