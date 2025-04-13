403
Sony introduces three new speakers in the ULT POWER SOUND range featuring global superstar Post Malone in a brand collaboration
(MENAFN- Atteline) Partnership with Post Malone kicks off with this launch as part of the "For The Music" audio brand campaign.
- The "ULT POWER SOUND1" series adds the ULT TOWER 9 and the ULT TOWER 9AC to the range for massive bass and stronger sound.
- Enjoy a powerful bass for music on the move with the ULT FIELD 5.
- The ULT FIELD 3 gives powerful bass in the palm of your hand.
- The ULTMIC1 wireless microphones newly added to the range offering crystal-clear vocals with the ULT POWER SOUND series.
- Sony is working with global superstar Post Malone to show you how the new ULT POWER SOUND series is "For The Music".
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 April 2025– Sony has today announced the expansion of its ULT POWER SOUND series, designed to make you feel like you have dived into the front row of the arena. Under the tagline of "Massive Bass. Ultimate Vibe.", new party speakers, the ULT TOWER 9, ULT TOWER 9AC, ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 are built for music lovers and offer a heart pounding audio experience with powerful bass and dynamic sound, at the touch of the ULT button. The ULTMIC1 – a pair of wireless microphones compatible with the ULT POWER SOUND series – is also added to the range.
Feel the massive bass and stronger sound with the ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC:
The wireless ULT TOWER 9
The AC-powered ULT TOWER 9AC
The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC offers massive bass and powerful unrivalled sound pressure in the party speaker model. With the wireless ULT TOWER 9 your music can follow you everywhere, and the AC-powered ULT TOWER 9AC delivers even more powerful sound. Hitting the ULT button gives you access to two exciting bass modes – ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass and ULT2 for powerful punchy bass. Plus, you can take the party to every corner of the room with 360°Party Sound. The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC features four tweeters that deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker, with two mid-range speakers for vocal clarity. The speaker also includes Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit, to ensure clear and powerful sound. Together, this speaker ensures the sound spreads so that no matter where you are in your space, you’ll feel the full power of the music.
A group of people sitting in a room watching television
AI-generated content may be incorrect.
The AC-powered ULT TOWER 9AC
The party never has to stop thanks to the ULT TOWER 9’s 25-hour battery life2, while the ULT TOWER 9AC is also available with an AC connection without a built-in battery, delivering more powerful sound pressure. The easy-to-carry handle makes it simple to carry or lift the ULT TOWER 9 while the stable castors mean you can easily pull the speaker too so your favourite tunes can follow you wherever you go.
A group of people standing next to a car
AI-generated content may be incorrect.
The ULT TOWER 9 with its easy-to-carry handle
The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC do more than just play music — they transform your space into a full-on party experience. The 360°Party Lights create a synchronised lighting display3 that lets you link up to 100 compatible speakers, syncing both music and lighting seamlessly – filling any location with the ultimate party atmosphere.
A group of people dancing in a room
AI-generated content may be incorrect.
Both the ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC transform your space with the 360°Party Lights
The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC are also equipped with fun and convenient features such as karaoke and guitar inputs as well as the unique TV Sound Booster function that lets you enjoy an enhanced audio–visual sound experience while watching everything from live performance videos to movies.
A group of people singing and playing instruments
AI-generated content may be incorrect.
Both the ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC are equipped with karaoke and guitar inputs
Bring your music anywhere with the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3:
The ULT FIELD 5 in Off White and Black
The ULT FIELD 3 in Off White, Forest Grey and Black
Enjoy the beat anywhere with the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 that feature a shoulder strap to easily to take your music with you.
The ULT FIELD 5
The ULT FIELD 5 offers a superior music experience with powerful boosted bass while the ULT FIELD 3 delivers powerful bass from a compact body.
The ULT FIELD 3
Experience the immersive ULT POWER SOUND with the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3, engineered to deliver enhanced bass that pulls you deeper into every track by hitting the ULT button. ULT FIELD 5 features two types of powerful bass sound with ULT1 for deeper, low frequency bass and ULT2 for powerful punchy bass. On the ULT FIELD 3 you can turn ULT POWER SOUND on by hitting the ULT button for enhanced bass.
The technology in the ULT FIELD 5 works in harmony for better sound quality. The X-Balanced Speaker Unit produces a clear and powerful sound with a tweeter providing a crisp and spacious sound for high frequencies. The passive radiators are optimized to enhance bass sound, put it all together and you get a great sound worth sharing with your friends.
The ULT FIELD 5
The ULT FIELD 3 offers power that doesn’t compromise clarity. The speaker delivers powerful sound and crystal-clear vocals from the 2-way active driver design, incorporating a dedicated woofer and tweeter. Plus, the layout of the side passive radiators has been optimized to enhance bass sound.
The detachable shoulder strap is perfect for life on the move. The shoulder straps offer multiple carrying options; let it hang by your side or position it perfectly to project sound wherever you need it. This makes it ideal for adventures on your bike, skateboard or on foot4. With the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 you can choose the colour that matches your look, from Black and Off White, and an additional Forest Grey colourway with the ULT FIELD 3.
The ULT FIELD 3 with shoulder strap
Keep the energy going all night with the ULT FIELD 5’s impressive 25-hour battery life5 while the ULT FIELD 3 offers up to 24 hours6 of non-stop power.
With IP66 and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating7, the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 are ready for listening by the pool, at the park or wherever you like, no matter how dusty the surface – and there’s no problem washing them either8. The speakers are also salt-water resistant, which means you can enjoy music even at the beach.
The ULT FIELD 3
The 360° Party Lights are also added to the ULT FIELD 5 to brings your party to life. While both speakers also include other convenient features such as Party Connect, Multipoint Connection, Bluetooth® Fast Pair9 and a USB charging port.
ULTMIC 1
The ULTMIC1 is also being introduced to the ULT POWER SOUND series. Whether it's a solo performance or a duet with a friend, take centre stage with the ULTMIC1 and sound incredible every time. Sing your heart out with crystal-clear vocals and immerse yourself in the joy of karaoke. Designed to pair seamlessly with our ULT POWER SOUND series speakers, these wireless microphones instantly connect two great sounding wireless mics by inserting dongles into the mic port, delivering exceptional vocal clarity.
Partnership with global superstar Post Malone
Sony has partnered with global superstar Post Malone for the launch of the new ULT POWER SOUND series as part of Sony’s "For The Music" audio brand campaign. As one of the most influential and genre-defying artists of his generation, Post Malone embodies the spirit of authenticity, creativity, and connection—values that lie at the core of Sony’s approach to audio innovation. "I’ve always wanted the music to feel personal, and this partnership with Sony is a chance to create something that brings people closer to the music in a real way," said Post Malone. "This ULT POWER SOUND series is insane, everyone should really experience this." The collaboration kicks off this month with the launch of Sony’s new ULT POWER SOUND series. Additional details of the partnership will be announced in the next few months.
Environment in mind
The ULT POWER SOUND series is not only designed to deliver powerful sound but also with the environment in mind. No plastics are used in the packaging material10 for ULT FIELD 5, ULT FIELD 3 and ULTMIC1. This reflects Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices.
Price and availability
ULT TOWER 9 is available from April 2025 with a suggested retail price of AED 3,599.
The ULT TOWER 9AC is available from April 2025 with a suggested retail price of AED 2,999.
ULTMIC1 is available from April 2025 with a suggest retail price of AED 699.
Pricing and availability for ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 to be released at a later stage.
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to "create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators," we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
