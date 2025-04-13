403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CAPHRA Calls for Review of WHO’s Role in Public Health Policy
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) A statement by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has raised concerns about the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in public health policy, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. The Coalition expressed concern over reports of allegations of corruption and mismanagement at WHO, stressing the need to enhance transparency to ensure the organization’s credibility and effectiveness.
The statement pointed to the disproportionate influence of the organization in some member states, highlighting the role of external parties, such as Bloomberg Philanthropies, in shaping health policies in the Philippines and India, and later in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Pakistan. The coalition stressed that this matter requires review to ensure that health decisions reflect the needs and national priorities of countries, away from any external influences that may affect the independence of health policies.
The CAPHRA Coalition stressed that addressing these concerns transparently is essential to maintaining trust in WHO and its role in leading international health efforts. The Coalition also called for open dialogue with member states and stakeholders to promote good governance and ensure that decisions are based on scientific evidence and the public interest.
In this context, the coalition pointed to the need for clearer oversight mechanisms over the decision-making process within the organization, to limit any potential conflict of interest, and to ensure that its recommendations are based on purely professional and scientific standards, especially on issues that directly affect public health.
Commenting on this issue, Nancy Lucas, Executive Coordinator of the Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates, said: “It is time to hold WHO accountable for its essential role in protecting global public health, based on science, not ideology, and ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged without bias or prejudice.
For his part, Derek Yach, a global health expert, said that, “WHO must rethink its strategies and embrace innovation as a powerful way to save millions of lives. Governments that have made progress in reducing tobacco harms must leverage their data and assert their authority over WHO to ensure more realistic and equitable policies for their citizens.”
As this debate continues, the WHO faces a challenge to build trust among member states and ensure the effectiveness of its policies. While some are calling for further reforms within the organization to ensure its transparency and independence, others believe that the organization needs to expand its cooperation with member states and listen to their views to ensure a balance between global health strategies and national needs.
Given the pivotal role WHO plays in coordinating global health efforts, ensuring its integrity and effectiveness is a top priority, to ensure a more transparent and equitable health response that serves all countries fairly and contributes to improving public health worldwide.
The statement pointed to the disproportionate influence of the organization in some member states, highlighting the role of external parties, such as Bloomberg Philanthropies, in shaping health policies in the Philippines and India, and later in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Pakistan. The coalition stressed that this matter requires review to ensure that health decisions reflect the needs and national priorities of countries, away from any external influences that may affect the independence of health policies.
The CAPHRA Coalition stressed that addressing these concerns transparently is essential to maintaining trust in WHO and its role in leading international health efforts. The Coalition also called for open dialogue with member states and stakeholders to promote good governance and ensure that decisions are based on scientific evidence and the public interest.
In this context, the coalition pointed to the need for clearer oversight mechanisms over the decision-making process within the organization, to limit any potential conflict of interest, and to ensure that its recommendations are based on purely professional and scientific standards, especially on issues that directly affect public health.
Commenting on this issue, Nancy Lucas, Executive Coordinator of the Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates, said: “It is time to hold WHO accountable for its essential role in protecting global public health, based on science, not ideology, and ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged without bias or prejudice.
For his part, Derek Yach, a global health expert, said that, “WHO must rethink its strategies and embrace innovation as a powerful way to save millions of lives. Governments that have made progress in reducing tobacco harms must leverage their data and assert their authority over WHO to ensure more realistic and equitable policies for their citizens.”
As this debate continues, the WHO faces a challenge to build trust among member states and ensure the effectiveness of its policies. While some are calling for further reforms within the organization to ensure its transparency and independence, others believe that the organization needs to expand its cooperation with member states and listen to their views to ensure a balance between global health strategies and national needs.
Given the pivotal role WHO plays in coordinating global health efforts, ensuring its integrity and effectiveness is a top priority, to ensure a more transparent and equitable health response that serves all countries fairly and contributes to improving public health worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment