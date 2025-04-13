8 Pakistani Workers Gunned Down In Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): At least eight Pakistani workers have been gunned down in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, officials say.

The Pakistani citizens were shot dead at an auto workshop in a village of Meharistan district on Saturday morning, Iranian authorities said.

Hailing from the Bahawalpur city of southern Punjab province, the victims were staying at the workshop where they dented, polished and painted cars.

Unidentified gunmen entered the workshop, tied up the workers' hands and feet and sprayed them with bullets, Dawn reported, citing Iranian officials.

On receiving information about the incident, Iranian police rushed to the site, from where the victims' corpses were shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Balochistan National Army (BNA) claimed responsibility for the killing of the Pakistani nationals.

In a similar attack in Sistan Baluchestan a January 2024, nine Pakistani auto mechanics had been killed in a workshop.

mud