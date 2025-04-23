Rajasthan CM Reviews Law And Order Situation Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 23 (IANS) In light of the recent terror attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the state's law and order situation. Emphasising heightened security and strict vigilance, he directed officials to remain on high alert, particularly in border districts and public spaces.

Addressing the meeting via video conference from his residence, CM Sharma spoke with Divisional Commissioners, IGs, Police Commissioners, District Collectors, and Superintendents of Police.

He called for seamless coordination with security agencies, especially in areas adjoining the international border. Speaking on enhanced surveillance, CM Sharma stressed that even the smallest incident must be taken seriously, reported immediately, and acted upon without delay.

He further spoke on an increased security presence and ordered the deployment of adequate police forces at public places, tourist spots, markets, and other crowded areas to instill a sense of safety among citizens and tourists.

He also directed for regular inspections at hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas to monitor for suspicious activities. The Chief Minister further called for strict monitoring of social media platforms.

Action must be taken against those spreading misinformation, rumors, or objectionable content. Accurate information should be disseminated promptly to prevent panic, he added.

Speaking on border vigilance, he said special instructions were issued to border districts to work in constant coordination with border security forces. ADG Range in-charges were directed to stay in close contact with local administrations and visit their respective ranges regularly.

Terming the Pahalgam terror attack as a "reprehensible and cowardly act", CM Sharma expressed the nation's collective grief.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cut short his foreign visit and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reached the attack site to take stock of the situation.

“No terrorist involved in this heinous act will be spared,” Sharma said, affirming the government's resolve to combat terrorism with zero tolerance.

CM Sharma conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister spoke to Neeraj Udhwani's family over the phone, offering emotional support during this time of immense loss.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, senior officials from the Home Department, and top officers from the Chief Minister's Office. Senior administrative and police officials joined the session virtually from across the state.