Kuwait FM Takes Part In 163Rd Meeting Of Arab League Foreign Ministers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 23 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed Kuwait's delegation in the 163rd meeting of the Arab League Foreign Ministers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the meeting discussed all items on the agenda, as well as resolutions and topics related to supporting and strengthening joint Arab action in various political, economic, and social fields.
The items also included topics related to current developments in the region, most notably the tragic events in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
They also discussed ways to redouble efforts to achieve shared visions in confronting the challenges facing the Arab world and the repercussions of regional and international events and their impact on international peace and security. (end)
