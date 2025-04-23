Pahalgam Terror Attack: K’Taka BJP Holds Candlelight Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Condemning the terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, a candlelight protest was held on Wednesday near the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru.

The event was led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka. Speaking to the media, R. Ashoka stated,“We condemn this incident. After the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister established peace and encouraged trade to flourish. I visited Jammu and Kashmir two years ago - Kashmir was flourishing.”

“Muslims, who are in the majority there, conveyed that earlier they struggled even for food, but now they are earning Rs 10,000 per day through boating and other trades. A Pakistan-based terror organisation has massacred more than 20 tourists. The entire country stands with them,” Ashoka added.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated development and infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores in the region.

"Unable to tolerate this progress, Pakistan-based terrorists attacked tourists to send a message to the world that Kashmir is not peaceful," Ashoka claimed.

He also said that the Muslim businessmen were not harmed at the site, adding that this is a warning for Karnataka.

“Illegal immigrants are settling in the state in large numbers. The terrorists' target is not the nation, but Hindus specifically. Hindus are their targets - we must understand this. The central government has given a befitting response. We have one of the most powerful armies in the world,” he said.

BJP leaders and party workers lit candles and held posters of the terror attack victims. They also displayed posters bearing the message:

“Before firing the bullet, he won't ask which caste, party, language, or state you belong to. He will ask just one thing - whether you are a Hindu,” he said.

The leaders also wore black badges to condemn the incident.

BJP MP P.C. Mohan, MLC C.T. Ravi, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, former State Secretary Jagadeesh Hiremani, State Spokesperson S. Prakash, along with MLAs and MLCs from Bengaluru, leaders of the BJP Mahila Morcha, party leaders, and workers were present.

The BJP Bengaluru South District also organised a silent tribute ceremony to pay heartfelt respects to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in the programme were RSS Joint General Secretary N. Tippeswamy, Bengaluru South District President C.K. Ramamurthy, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, BJP State Spokesperson Ashwath Narayan, along with former BBMP members and party workers.