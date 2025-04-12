Innovative Senior Living Products, Inc. Launching New Shower And Bath Chair Innovation Thursday April 17Th

Dona Branch, Inventor of ShowerAngel, Newest Innovation in Shower Chair Market!

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovative Senior Living Products, Inc. is in the forefront of New Shower and Bath Chair Innovation, with their first Globally Patented Innovation, ShowerAngel . Shower and Bath Shower Chair Solution, launching this Thursday, April 17, 2025. Dona says, ShowerAngel is the first of many products created by ISLP that we plan to will launch in the next few years!

Starting off as a Caregiver for Sunrise Senior Living in 2007, Dona had know idea what she would learn and accomplish working with the greatest generation, serving in the Senior Living Industry! Dona, a Christian Leader, Mother of two and Senior Living Advocate. Dona has always loved caring for others and her passionions grew after taking care of her own mother.

In 2018 while working with one of her senior living clients, Ron K. 70, former Vice President of a well known pharma company, in addition, Ron an accomplished New York Attorney. Dona, witnessed this man once incredibly strong person reduced to a very fragile gentleman, diagnosed with Parkinson. Dona says; she witnessed Ron struggling to accomplish a simple human daily task, bathing. Cleansing ourselves is supposed to be simple as we all need to cleanse ourselves daily. But it was a real a difficult chore for Ron with his infliction. Dona stated that so many of her other clients in Senior Living have a very difficult time showering and bathing. Especially those who have Dementia, Alzheimer's and other physical and mental challenges.

Just a heartbreaking situation, as there is a real need in the market for improvements in Durable Medical Equipment, such as Shower and Bath Chairs, Canes, Walkers and other daily aids that are suppose to improve the quality of life.

In addition to being a Caregiver, Dona sold Durable Medical Equipment for InVacare in 2011-2012, not knowing she was layering her future to Invent, Manufacture and Distribute Medical Equipment to the population she holds so dear to her heart!

Now after seven years of Research and Development invested in ShowerAngel, we have Published Patents in the US as well as Globally for Design and Utility.

We are ready to take ShowerAngel to the global market in commercializing the newest innovation in the shower and bath space!

Innovative Senior Living, Inc. has the right Manufacturing and Marketing Partners, says Kap-Branch. We are ready to exceed our goals and dreams as a company in offering this in need product for so many people searching for solutions to help in improving their quality of life!

At ISLP we are creating products for people with physical and mental challenges that promote Independence, Freedom, Convenience and Benefits, not seen prior in the Bath and Safety Market!

Kap Branch says we see into the future of innovation at ISLP and our mission is to be diligently working to improve products in the market, that need a face-lift! People will pay for a premium product for themselves and their loved ones that are superior and give them a peace of mind! Especially those that are Caregivers at home or in communities. The benefits and conveniences of ShowerAngel will help retain staff and lower hefty insurance premiums of Senior Living Communities by offering the newest blue ocean strategy products available!

Features and Benefits that set ShowerAngel apart from the other options:

*Increases Dignity and Independence

*Reduces Dependency

*Sporty Look, Ergonomic Convenient Design

*Easy Access to Grooming Supplies with Spa Essential Basket in Reach

*No-Fall Base Innovation

*Shower or Bath while Seated

*Reduces Caregiver Stress Mentally and Physically

*Comfortable Seat and Handle

*Easy Assemble and Portable under 25 lbs Fully Assembled, No Nuts or Bolts

*Weight Capacity up to 450 lbs

*Universal Cuff 3/4 Adapts to most Handheld Shower Wand Holders

In Closing Dona Kap Branch says; God is Great, he creates dreams in us to keep driving Innovation forward, we just need to listen!

