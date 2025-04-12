Balfour Capital Group Logo

- Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group Acquires Market Logic Network LLC, Advancing Its Global Strategy in Automation, Quantitative Analytics, and Digital InfrastructureThe Strategic acquisition aligns with BCG's 2025 IPO trajectory and strengthens its technology arm across the GlobeYverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland – April 12, 2025 – Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the acquisition and integration of Market Logic Network LLC, a prominent automation and marketing intelligence firm operating in the United States, Italy, and Spain. This transaction marks a significant milestone in Balfour's ongoing global expansion and its evolution as a technology-enabled investment banking platform.Built under the leadership of Jordi Argomaniz, Emil Brugal, and Pablo Pedrini, Market Logic Network has successfully delivered over 500 transformative projects across 70 industries. Their unique capabilities in intelligent automation, CRM integration, and marketing optimization align directly with Balfour's broader vision of uniting technology and finance into a seamless global ecosystem.“At Balfour Capital Group, we recognize that automation and intelligence are at the heart of future finance,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer.“This partnership isn't just about growth-it's about evolution. Together, we combine Market Logic's digital innovation with our core strength in managing over $400 million in quantitative investment strategies.”Strategic SynergiesAs a firm built on institutional investment acumen, Balfour Capital Group saw tremendous strategic value in Market Logic's data-driven infrastructure. The management team conducted an in-depth assessment and concluded that, with the right capital infusion and strategic guidance, both entities could unlock exponential growth-especially through their shared competencies in quantitative analytics, systems optimization, and scalable automation.“Our quantitative research division saw immediate alignment,” noted Lawrence.“The ability to enhance predictive analytics, automate client workflows, and digitize the wealth management experience is now part of our unified offering.”Expanding the Balfour EcosystemThis acquisition further supports BCG's broader goals ahead of its anticipated IPO in 2025, reinforcing its diversified platform of:.Global Investment Advisors & Wealth Managers.Private Equity & Real Estate Finance.Mortgage & Structured Credit Solutions.Quantitative Trading & Algorithmic ResearchBy integrating Market Logic Network into its operational framework, Balfour gains an edge in delivering end-to-end solutions for high-net-worth clients, institutions, and family offices-while equipping its advisors with next-generation tools to scale smarter.“This alliance was a natural progression,” said Jordi Argomaniz, co-founder of Market Logic Network.“We've always believed in building systems that empower. Partnering with Balfour allows us to bring our technology to a global financial audience with impact.”Track Record of ImpactMarket Logic Network brings a proven history of performance and innovation to the Balfour ecosystem:10+ Years of ExpertiseGuiding businesses through digital transformation.500+ Projects DeliveredProven results with measurable impact.70+ Industries ServedTailored solutions for businesses of all sizes.This foundation of excellence will now be enhanced by Balfour Capital Group's global investment capabilities, accelerating the rollout of intelligent automation and analytics-driven solutions across new markets.About Market Logic Network LLCWith over 10 years of experience, Market Logic Network has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to automate operations, optimize marketing strategies, and drive measurable growth through intelligent systems.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm managing over $400 million across quantitative strategies, private equity, and structured finance. With a presence in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the Americas, Balfour partners with institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and strategic enterprises to deliver innovative investment solutions. Its growing network of over 200 advisors and wealth managers reflects the firm's commitment to building a dynamic, tech-enabled financial ecosystem with a global footprint.

