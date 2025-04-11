403
Estonia begins clampdown on its biggest Christian church
(MENAFN) Estonia's parliament has passed a law that could force the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (ECOC) to sever its longstanding ties with Russia, drawing criticism from Moscow as a violation of religious freedoms. The church, previously known as the Estonian Orthodox Church (EOC), had already been required to amend its charter to remove references to the Moscow Patriarchate, though it had maintained its canonical connection with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).
On Wednesday, Estonia’s parliament approved amendments to the Law on Churches and Congregations, with 60 votes in favor and 13 against. The new legislation prohibits religious organizations from being tied to foreign governing bodies that are deemed a threat to national security. This move follows the Moscow Patriarchate's support for Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets, who introduced the bill, had previously warned of shutting down monasteries that refused to comply and even suggested classifying the ROC as a terrorist group. While the ECOC had revised its charter in August 2024 to remove references to the Moscow Patriarchate, Laanemets deemed the change insufficient.
In response, the ECOC stated that it has always followed Estonian laws and contributed to society, but expressed concern that the new legislation could threaten its ability to operate. The church further argued that the law restricts religious freedom, a right it believes is universal.
The ROC condemned the law, claiming it discriminates against the 250,000 Orthodox Christians in Estonia and deprives them of their religious freedoms. The Russian Foreign Ministry also denounced the law as an unprecedented attack on religious rights and freedoms in Estonia, accusing the country of undermining human rights under the guise of democracy.
Estonia has a small religious population, with only 16% identifying as Orthodox Christians and 8% as Lutherans. Russian speakers make up about 27% of the population, and Estonia was part of the Soviet Union until 1991.
