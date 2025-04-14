'I Just Got Here': Trump Blames Biden, Zelensky For Ukraine War Again, Says 'Working Diligently' To Stop The Destruction
Trump blamed both Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for their handling of the situation.“President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin,” Trump said , emphasising that there were many ways the war could have been avoided.2020 Election
In his post, Trump also continued his claims about the 2020 Presidential Election, alleging that if it had not been "rigged," the war in Ukraine would never have happened. He wrote, "If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened."Trump's current focus on ending the war
Despite his critique of the past, Trump expressed a sense of urgency in addressing the ongoing conflict, stating,“Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST.” He reiterated his determination to work towards halting the war, claiming that the situation is tragic.“SO SAD!” he concluded.Also Read | 'Horrible thing': Donald Trump after Russia launches fresh attack on Ukraine
