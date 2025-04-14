Panama Canal Traffic Fell To 33.7 Ships Per Day In March, Authority Says -
A severe drought between late 2023 and early 2024 forced the waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to impose passage restrictions that prompted long waiting lines and higher transit fees. The fees have been closely monitored since U.S. President Donald Trump complained about them earlier this year, adding that Washington would take over the canal if it determines that the presence of firms from China and Hong Kong near the waterway constitutes a security risk. In late March, the canal's authority announced it would offer a net-zero weekly passage slot starting in October for dual-fuel vessels operating at low carbon intensity. The plan is part of an initiative to reward and encourage investments in energy efficiency and low-carbon fuels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment