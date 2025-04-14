Samsung Announces Pre-Orders For The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, The World's Most Powerful Stick Vacuum Cleaner

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung customers in the UAE can also avail pre-order benefits on the device, including complimentary Galaxy Watch7 and 10X Samsung Rewards Points, by placing orders on Samsung

Samsung Gulf Electronics has officially opened pre-orders for the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, the world's most powerful stick vacuum cleaner.

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra redefines home cleaning by combining groundbreaking performance, advanced intelligent features, and a sleek, lightweight design. This innovation offers customers next-generation cleaning experience tailored to the needs of modern households.

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra stands out as the pinnacle of vacuum technology, powered by the advanced HexaJet Motor, which delivers an unprecedented suction power of 400W. This ensures a thorough and intensive clean, making it the most powerful vacuum in its class. With a runtime of up to 100 minutes on a single battery, it enables users to clean their entire home without interruptions. Its lightweight frame, weighing just 1.9 kg, adds to its convenience by offering improved maneuverability and ease of use.

Featuring Samsung's upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra intelligently adapts its performance to various cleaning environments, including corners and other hard-to-reach areas. This ensures maximum efficiency while reducing battery consumption by 21% and enhancing maneuverability by 8%. The device also incorporates an LCD control display for seamless operation and a Pet Tool, making it a versatile choice for homes with pets.

Hygiene and ease of maintenance have been taken to new heights with the All-in-One Clean Station, an innovative feature that simplifies the process of emptying the vacuum. The station efficiently traps 99.999% of fine dust particles and automatically charges the device, ensuring minimal user effort without compromising on cleanliness. This advanced filtration system guarantees a healthier living environment.

at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra represents a new era of cleaning technology. It combines unmatched suction power, intelligent features, and user-friendly design with Samsung's commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are thrilled to bring this revolutionary vacuum cleaner to homes in the UAE, enhancing the everyday lives of our customers with a product that combines cutting-edge technology and ultimate convenience.”

To celebrate the launch, Samsung is offering exclusive benefits for customers in the UAE who pre-order the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra on Samsung. Until 22April, each pre-order will include a complimentary Galaxy Watch7 (BT, 40mm, cream) and 10X Samsung Rewards Points, making this an ideal time for consumers to upgrade their home cleaning solutions while enjoying additional value-added benefits.

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is designed for those who seek the best in performance, efficiency, and convenience. From its exceptional cleaning capabilities to its intuitive features, this groundbreaking vacuum cleaner delivers on every front, cementing Samsung's position as a leader in home innovation.

To learn more about Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, visit: