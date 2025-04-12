Hashemite Leadership: Steadfast Support For Palestine

MENAFN - Jordan Times) The Palestinian cause constitutes the core of Jordanian foreign policy and a pillar of Jordanian national security. This stems from the Hashemite leadership's firm conviction that supporting the Palestinian people's struggle for their just rights is an uncompromising historical, moral and political duty. His Majesty King Abdullah has been, and continues to be, at the forefront of Arab leaders who have spared no effort in defending Palestine and holy Jerusalem, and in confronting attempts to liquidate the cause or impose unjust solutions.

Over the decades, and particularly in recent years, Royal efforts have been characterised by intense diplomatic activity, strategic clarity, and Arab coordination. The most prominent manifestations of these efforts have been the extensive Royal visits to influential capitals and the active participation in trilateral summits aimed at formulating a unified Arab position on the challenges facing the Palestinian cause, most notably the trilateral summit held in Cairo. Since His Majesty King Abdullah's accession to the throne, Jordanian diplomacy has taken a more dynamic and effective approach in defending the Palestinian cause, confronting Israeli policies aimed at perpetuating the occupation, imposing a fait accompli, and expanding settlements. The King has emphasised in all regional and international forums that there will be no peace, security, or stability in the region without a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Majesty the King is responsible for the Hashemite Custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. This historic custodianship adds a religious and political dimension to Jordan's position and reinforces its pivotal role in protecting the Arab and Islamic identity of the Holy City, especially in light of repeated Israeli attacks and attempts to change the status quo. In light of the growing challenges facing the Palestinian cause and the turmoil and transformations taking place in the region, His Majesty the King intensified his foreign tours, including visits to the United States, Europe, and a number of countries with influence on international decision-making. His Majesty conveyed a clear message that the continuation of the Israeli occupation and the disregard for Palestinian rights will lead to an explosion with dire consequences.

In Washington, His Majesty was the most vocal Arab voice in defense of Palestinian rights, urging successive US administrations to revive the peace process and pressure Israel to halt settlement activity and violations in Jerusalem. His Majesty also played a significant role in confronting attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause through the so-called "Deal of the Century," explicitly rejecting any solutions that undermine fundamental principles, most notably Jerusalem and the refugees.

In European capitals, His Majesty was keen to emphasise that the two-state solution is the only possible option and the need for a more stringent European stance against unilateral Israeli policies. These efforts have resulted in increased support from the European Union for Palestinian rights, both at the political level and in financial and humanitarian support.

As part of the intensive diplomatic efforts to support the Palestinian cause, His Majesty participated in an important trilateral summit held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, bringing him together with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron. This summit came at a critical moment in the Israeli escalation in Gaza and aimed to coordinate positions and mobilise international support to halt the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and open political and humanitarian tracks.

During the summit, the three leaders emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, while emphasizing the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem. This meeting marked a pivotal moment in the joint Arab-European political effort, as the summit reflected a clear consensus on the need to launch effective international action to guarantee the rights of Palestinians.

At the conclusion of the summit, the three leaders held a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump, during which they emphasised the importance of applying pressure to halt the military escalation, prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and push for the resumption of the peace process based on the two-state solution, ensuring security and stability in the entire region.

During the summit, the three leaders stressed the need to adhere to the two-state solution and halt all unilateral Israeli measures, most notably settlement construction and incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque. His Majesty the King also affirmed that Jerusalem is a red line, and that any attempt to alter its historical and legal status will be met with a firm Jordanian stance.

This summit came at a sensitive time, coinciding with ongoing tensions on the ground in the Palestinian territories and the provocative practices of the occupying authorities, giving it added importance in formulating a more influential collective Arab position on the international stage.

What distinguishes the Royal effort to support the Palestinian cause is its combination of steadfastness in adhering to principles and the ability to maneuver politically. Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, does not compromise on its principles, while at the same time engaging wisely with regional and international developments, leveraging its strategic relationships to support the Palestinian position and expose Israeli practices. Jordan also always strives to be a voice of reason in times of intense polarization, offering a comprehensive vision based on justice and international legitimacy. It distances itself from political outbidding or emotional rhetoric, believing that a solution can only come through sustained diplomatic action and systematic international pressure.

The Jordanian efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause represent a model of conscious leadership, national vision, and balanced diplomatic action. King Abdullah, with his international standing and widespread respect, has succeeded in keeping the Palestinian cause at the forefront of global attention, despite all challenges.

Through intensive visits, various summits, and unwavering positions, Jordan, both King and people, affirms that Palestine is not merely a political issue, but rather a matter of identity, dignity, and justice. In a time of inaction, Jordan proves to be the last bastion of Palestine and the staunch defender of Jerusalem, until the Palestinian dream of an independent, free, and sovereign state is realised.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University