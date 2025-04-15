Ahead Of Simhastha 2028, MP To Work Aggressively On Road Projects Worth Rs 8000 Cr

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 15 (IANS) Ahead of Simhastha 2028, Madhya Pradesh is aggressively working on three major road projects, namely Badnawar-Thandla road, Ujjain-Jhalawad road and a six-lane bypass in Indore.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who recently visited West Madhya Pradesh towns of Badnawar and Pithampur, had announced the key infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity and development in the state, particularly during Simhastha Kumbha to be organised in 2028.

“He has given us sanctions for these three roads,” Kailash Vijayvargiya, state urban development minister, said here on Tuesday. During discussions about the Simhastha festival, Union minister Gadkari emphasised the importance of submitting proposals to the central government for further support and collaboration.

“One of the major projects includes the construction of the Badnawar- Thandla road, which will span 81 kilometres and involve an investment of Rs 1,900 crore. This initiative is expected to enhance regional connectivity, particularly for tribal dominated areas, and facilitate smoother transportation for residents and businesses alike. Additionally, the Ujjain-Jhalawad road project has been unveiled, covering a distance of 133 kilometres with a budget allocation of Rs 2,500 crore. This development aims to strengthen infrastructure in the region, providing better access to key areas and supporting economic growth,” the urban development minister said.

Another project is the 77-kilometre six-lane bypass in Eastern Indore, which promises to transform the city's transportation landscape. This bypass of Rs 3500 crore will alleviate traffic congestion, improve travel efficiency, and contribute to the city's urban development, Vijayvargiya said.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had given us sanctions for the construction of 134 km long Ujjain-Jhalawar four-lane Highway in Ujjain at a cost of Rs 2500 crore. After the construction of the four-lane, most tribal population, particularly the Agar-Malwa district, will benefit from it. For a long time, the people of Agar, Susner area, have been demanding that the Ujjain-Jhalawar road, which is directly connected to Rajasthan, be made four-lane.

The Ujjain-Jhalawad road will give convenience to people visiting Simhastha Kumbha. The journey from Jhalawar to Ujjain will become easy, as there will be direct traffic from the Mahakal temple to the Baglamukhi temple located in Nalkheda of Malwa district.

Four parliamentary constituencies will be connected through these roads, namely Ujjain, Dewas and Rajgarh and Jhalawar. These ambitious projects reflect the government's commitment to advancing infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, fostering economic opportunities, and improving the quality of life for its residents. With substantial investments and strategic planning, these initiatives are set to pave the way for a more connected and prosperous future for the state.