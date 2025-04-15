Sherwin-Williams Finds 9 In 10 Construction Pros Face Costly Delays Releases New Survey Revealing Safer, Faster Solutions

Project Delays Are Widespread – Weather and Materials to Blame

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) survey respondents, all working on projects larger than $30 million, have experienced project delays, with most attributing materials (71%) and weather (65%) as the primary drivers of those delays. Unpredictable weather, which can halt work completely, and supply chain disruptions, making critical materials delayed or unavailable, frequently prevent construction from progressing as planned.

The Sherwin-Williams Construction Solutions team can help accelerate schedules and streamline construction processes and material delays with its leading epoxy intumescent fire protective coatings and a network of applicators specialized in off-site, shop-applied coatings processes. When specified, shop-applied coatings allow protected steel to arrive at jobsites weather resistant and ready for construction.

"Our new research confirms what we hear from construction leaders every day," says Joseph Windover, Sherwin-Williams Construction Solutions Executive. "Our shop-applied fireproofing can overcome common delays – whether from weather, materials or labor – helping contractors save time, reduce costs and accelerate project completions."

Safety Risks Remain a Major Concern

The Construction Insights report also provides key insights into jobsite safety, which remains a top concern for many in the industry. Nearly half (45%) of respondents identified "maintaining a safe jobsite" as a primary challenge. More than two in five (43%) reported incidents where someone working at a significant height was injured or fatally harmed on a project, highlighting the risks associated with advanced manufacturing construction.

"Shop-applied fireproofing significantly enhances jobsite safety by eliminating the need for workers to perform at heights and reducing the presence of risk-prone equipment, lines and hoses," says Windover. "By moving fireproofing to a controlled off-site environment, we not only ensure quality compliance but also create a safer, more efficient worksite."

Additional Key Findings

The survey uncovered additional trends shaping megaproject construction:



Budget Management Is a Top Challenge: A majority (53%) of respondents cited staying within budget as their biggest challenge, underscoring the need for cost effective solutions that maintain quality without driving up project costs.



Speed Over Price in Coatings Selection: When selecting passive fire protection coatings, cure time (27%) was the top priority, followed by durability/longevity and price (both 18%). This signals that construction decision-makers prioritize coating performance over cost savings alone.

Field-Applied Coatings Cause Months-Long Delays: The survey showed that most respondents (60%) agreed or strongly agreed that weather, temperature and humidity have created delays specifically in the fireproofing process for their megaprojects. Additionally, 66% reported a 3.4-month average delay when using field-applied coatings. These are key problems that are directly addressed using shop-applied coatings.

Sherwin-Williams Delivers Smarter, Safer, and Faster Solutions

The survey findings highlight key challenges in advanced manufacturing construction, prompting general contractors, designers, and engineers to seek more efficient, reliable solutions. Sherwin-Williams provides proven coatings systems and industry expertise, helping construction professionals navigate these challenges with innovative approaches that improve jobsite efficiency, enhance safety, and streamline workflows. The online survey, conducted over a three-week period, had a margin of error of +/- 7% providing a statistically relevant snapshot of industry perspectives. For more information about the report and to access the full findings, please contact the media contacts below.

