Maharashtra Government Transfers Five Bureaucrats

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred five bureaucrats.

Astik Kumar Pandey, an IAS of 2011 batch, who is the Commissioner, Employees State Insurance Scheme, has been posted as Joint Commissioner, MMRDA, Mumbai.

RS Chavan, an IAS of 2013 batch, has been posted as Commissioner, Employees State Insurance Scheme, Mumbai.

The government has appointed Rahul Gupta, an IAS of 2017 batch, who is the Joint Managing Director, MAHADISCOM, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, as Collector, Hingoli.

Satyam Gandhi, an IAS of 2021 batch, who is Project Officer, ITDP, Dahanu and Assistant Collector, dahanu Sub Division, Palghar, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad City Municipal Corporation, Sangli.

Vishal Khatri, an IAS of 2022 batch, who is the Assistant Collector, Ralegaon Sub Division, Yavatmal, has been appointed as Project Officer, ITDP, Dahanu and Assistant Collector, Dahanu Sub Division, Palghar.

On April 8, in a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra government transferred five bureaucrats.

CK Dange, an IAS of 2010 batch, was posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation, Mumbai.

Sanjay Katkar, an IAS of 2014 batch, was appointed as Managing Director, Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, Mumbai.

Anita Meshram, an IAS of 2015 batch, was the Managing Director, Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation, was posted as Chief Executive Officer, Akola Zilla Parishad.

Abhinav Goel, an IAS of 2016, Collector, Hingoli, was posted as Municipal Commissioner, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

Ayushi Singh, an IAS of the 2019 batch, was posted as Additional Tribal Commissioner, Nagpur.

Likewise, on April 2, the Maharashtra government had transferred seven bureaucrats.