Automated Electric Truck Points To The Future Of Smart Port Logistics

April 12, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The integration of automated electric driving and hands-free charging systems took a major step forward this week, with a live demonstration at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II , located at the Port of Rotterdam , in the Netherlands.

The event, part of the European Union's Horizon 2020-backed MAGPIE project, showcased how automation is poised to enhance efficiency, cut emissions, and future-proof port logistics.

The demonstration featured a heavy-duty electric truck autonomously connecting to a robotic charging system – a seamless operation designed to reduce downtime, optimize energy use, and boost the overall productivity of port infrastructure.

This pilot is one of ten technology demonstrations under the MAGPIE (sMArt Green Ports as Integrated Efficient multimodal hubs) initiative, aimed at transforming European ports into smarter and more sustainable logistics hubs.

Attendees included representatives from international port operators, national governments, and European innovation programs such as PIONEERS.

The event opened with remarks from Marieke Frensch, CTO of APM Terminals MVII, and Reyer Will, project manager for MAGPIE, who emphasized the central role of electric and autonomous vehicles in decarbonizing port transport systems.

Berte Simons, COO of the Port of Rotterdam, underscored the strategic importance of such innovations, noting that automated electric trucking aligns with the port authority's goal to cut truck-related CO2 emissions and meet its 2030 climate objectives.

In a keynote address titled“Legislation, Regulations, and ADS”, Anouk van der Laan, senior policy officer for Smart Mobility at the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, explored how automated driving systems (ADS) can be integrated within the national regulatory framework.

TNO 's Jaco van Meijeren provided an update on current technological developments, highlighting both the promise and the hurdles involved in deploying electric and autonomous trucks at scale across supply chains.

The second half of the event featured insights from DAF Trucks ' project manager, Guus Arts, and Rocsys ' head of port segment, Daan Nap, who introduced the real-world pilot project and invited feedback from attendees.

The live demonstration of a self-driving electric truck autonomously connecting to Rocsys' robotic charging system illustrated the tangible progress being made in automating heavy-duty logistics operations.

According to organizers, the technology tested here could lay the groundwork for broader deployment across industrial sites and, eventually, public road networks.