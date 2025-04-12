MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Dexterity launches dual-armed 'superhumanoid' robot

April 12, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Dexterity , a developer of robotics and physical AI, has launched what it describes as the world's first“industrial superhumanoid” robot.

Named Mech, the new platform is designed to tackle strenuous and repetitive tasks in logistics and manufacturing environments – tasks traditionally handled by human workers.

Equipped with two powerful robotic arms mounted on a mobile base, Mech is built to autonomously navigate through warehouse aisles or industrial sites and perform physically demanding operations such as truck loading, palletizing, depalletizing, and order picking.

The robot's arms can lift up to 65 pounds each, allowing it to handle a combined load of 130 pounds and place items up to eight feet high – significantly beyond the reach of most current humanoid robots.

What distinguishes Mech is its integration of Dexterity's Physical AI system. The onboard AI stack coordinates hundreds of models that enable Mech to manipulate a wide variety of objects with precision, even in unstructured environments.

This includes handling random box assortments, operating in tight spaces with dual-arm coordination, and managing delicate packages through tactile feedback.

Samir Menon, Dexterity's CEO and founder, says:“Mech combines human-like skill with machine-level strength.

“It's designed to operate natively in the brownfield industrial world – adapting to existing infrastructure, automation systems, and environmental conditions.”

That brownfield adaptability includes working in environments ranging from freezing to hot conditions (32-122°F), and maneuvering over uneven terrain thanks to its four independently steerable wheels.

Mech also introduces a new level of scalability in robotic operations. A single human associate can monitor and manage up to ten Mechs at once, potentially reducing workplace injuries associated with repetitive strain and heavy lifting while significantly increasing operational throughput.

The robot is designed to be software-upgradable. Its launch version comes equipped with a specialized truck-loading application, and Dexterity plans to roll out additional task-specific apps through 2025, expanding Mech's utility across a range of industrial workflows.

The launch reflects growing demand from global enterprises for automation solutions that not only improve efficiency but also maintain high safety standards.

By combining strength, intelligence, and flexibility, Mech is positioned to address labor shortages and rising pressure on logistics operations to deliver faster and more reliably.

Dexterity says Mech is now available to its enterprise customers, with truck-loading as the first supported application. Additional capabilities, delivered through software updates, are expected later this year.