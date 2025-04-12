Magnitude 5 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck northern regions of Pakistan on Saturday, with no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred at a depth of 39 kilometers.

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Pakistan in December of last year.

In 2005, a devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan, claiming thousands of lives.