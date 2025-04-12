300 Community-Based Classes Set Up In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Local sources in northern Jawzjan say about 300 community based classes for out-of-school children have been established in the provincial capital and districts.

Mohammad Khalid Stanakzai, head of the“Cooperation with Humanity for Afghanistan” organization in Jawzjan, told Pajhwok Afghan News that these 300 classes have been set up by the provincial Department of Education with financial support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

According to him, in these classes, students from grade one to grade six will receive basic primary education with full teaching resources.

He added that educational kits (including school bags and stationery) have also been distributed to 10,000 students.

Meanwhile, a number of local residents, including internally displaced families and returnees, have called for the expansion of these classes to remote areas to provide access to education for children who are deprived of the blessing.

Hazratuddin, one of the local residents, said:“We ask the government and aid organizations to establish these classes in more remote villages so that our children are not deprived of education.”

Likewise, Karimullah, a returnee from Iran, said:“We lived in uncertainty for years. Now that we have returned, we want our children to study. These classes should be available for all children who are deprived of education.”

The head of the“Cooperation with Humanity for Afghanistan” organization, in response to the requests for more classes in remote parts of Jawzjan, said that they plan to establish an additional 250 such classes in the provincial capital and districts in the near future.

