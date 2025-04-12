Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Pledges More Support for Ukraine as War Gets Critical

2025-04-12 11:39:10
(MENAFN) At the 27th session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, NATO partners reiterated their unwavering military backing for Ukraine, as representatives emphasized that the year 2025 could serve as a decisive milestone in the conflict, now entering its fourth year.

The United Kingdom and Germany, who jointly presided over the gathering, revealed their largest-ever defense assistance plans and called on fellow nations to intensify their contributions.

During a joint press briefing with his German and Ukrainian counterparts, UK Defense Secretary John Healey highlighted the urgent need for global unity, declaring that: "2025 is the critical year for this war in Ukraine, and now is the critical moment in that war, a moment for our defense industries to step up, and they are; a moment for our militaries to step up, and they are; a moment for our governments to step up, and we are."

Healey disclosed a fresh EURO350 million (USD445 million) military support package, forming part of the UK’s unprecedented EURO4.5 billion (USD5.7 billion) commitment to Ukraine's defense efforts for 2025.

"That’s our highest ever level," Healey additionally stated.

The aid bundle features surveillance radars, anti-armor explosives, and "hundreds of thousands of drones," along with EURO150 million (USD190 million) allocated specifically for the refurbishment and upkeep of equipment used on the front lines.

