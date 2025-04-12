Gurugram: Indusind Bank Employee Held For Cyber Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 12 (IANS) A cybercrime team of the Gurugram police has arrested a bank officer for alleged cyber fraud of Rs 35.69 lakh in the name of investing in the share market, police said on Saturday.

Based on this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at Gurugram Cyber ​​Crime (East) Police Station.

During the investigation, a police team led by Inspector Amit Kumar, Station House Officer of Cyber Crime (East) Police Station, nabbed the accused on Friday.

The accused was identified as Ayushman, a resident of Shiv Durga Vihar in Faridabad.

During the probe, it was found that the said accused, Ayushman, is an employee of IndusInd Bank, and he had opened a bank account by showing a fake firm, in which Rs 1.21 lakh defrauded from the complainant was transferred.

"The accused bank employee used to get Rs 20,000 for opening a bank account, and he used to open accounts in the bank in return for money. In this case, another bank employee, Harinder Bhati, had already been arrested in November 2024," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

"We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details with strangers stalking them online," he added.

"As of now the Gurugram police have arrested 32 bank officials from different banks till now who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud," he added.

Apart from this, recent police data revealed that the district police had received 9,891 complaints related to cybercrime during the first three months of 2024.

In the first three months of 2025, a total of 9,675 complaints related to cybercrime/fraud were received.

Similarly, in relation to cyber fraud, 298 cases were registered in the year 2024 during the above time period, and 420 cases have been registered in the year 2025.

Similarly, during the first three months of 2024, a total of Rs 118.87 crore was defrauded by cybercriminals, and in 2025, a total of Rs 65.34 crore was defrauded.