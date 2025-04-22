Emirates Environmental Group And Umm Al Quwain Municipality Join Forces For A Landmark Earth Day Mangrove Planting At Mangrove Beach, UAQ

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Umm Al Quwain, UAE – In an inspiring tribute to Earth Day 2025, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), in strong and strategic collaboration with Umm Al Quwain Municipality, successfully carried out a landmark edition of its long-running national tree planting programme,“For Our Emirates We Plant.” The event took place at the scenic and ecologically significant Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain, a fitting venue for a powerful initiative focused on restoring nature and amplifying environmental consciousness.

This year's Earth Day event was more than just a planting activity - it was a symbol of unified environmental stewardship and a powerful reminder of the UAE's ongoing commitment to a greener, more sustainable future. The occasion drew the active participation of government representatives, private sector entities, academic institutions, families, youth groups, and passionate volunteers. With hands in the soil and hearts in the mission, participants planted hundreds of mangrove saplings, each one a living pledge to safeguard the future of our ecosystems, our climate, and our communities.

Welcoming the attendees, EEG Co-Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Habiba Al Mar'ashi expressed the organisation's gratitude and pride in continuing its impactful partnership with Umm Al Quwain Municipality, underlining the significance of this year's Earth Day celebration. She noted that this event builds upon the strong momentum created by the UAE's national“Plant the Emirates” campaign - a powerful initiative that promotes environmental awareness, public engagement, and reforestation efforts across all seven emirates. Mrs. Al Mar'ashi further highlighted EEG's pivotal role in driving national greening efforts, having facilitated the planting of over one million indigenous trees throughout the UAE and the region over the past two decades.

With the addition of today's 1,200 newly planted mangrove saplings, the total number of native trees planted under EEG's programmes has now reached 2,147,367 representing a significant environmental milestone and a source of national pride. These tree-planting efforts are not merely symbolic; they have had measurable and lasting impacts. Since 2007, EEG's reforestation initiatives have contributed to the removal of over 186,213 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere - a tangible step forward in addressing the climate crisis and aligning with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The focus on mangrove trees for this year's planting is both timely and crucial. Mangroves are among the most effective natural solutions in the fight against climate change, capable of absorbing up to four times more carbon dioxide than terrestrial forests. Beyond their carbon-sequestering superpowers, mangroves serve as essential protectors of coastal zones, shielding shorelines from erosion, filtering pollutants from the water, and providing sanctuary for a wide array of marine biodiversity. By planting mangroves, EEG and its partners are enhancing the UAE's natural resilience and fortifying critical ecosystems that support life above and below water.

This Earth Day initiative is not an isolated act, but part of a larger mosaic of environmental progress in the country. It directly contributes to several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably: SDG 13 – Climate Action, SDG 14 – Life Below Water, SDG 15 – Life on Land, and SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals. It is a shining example of how collaborative efforts between government bodies, civil society organisations, private entities, and individuals can produce lasting, measurable impact for both people and planet.

Reflecting on the broader importance of the initiative, EEG remarked that this event carries forward the energy and vision of the UAE's Year of Sustainability and seamlessly transitions into 2025's national theme - the Year of Community. This year's theme calls upon all sectors of society to act collectively, to foster inclusive growth, and to take shared responsibility for the well-being of our environment and future generations. Today's mangrove planting embodies this ethos, representing what can be achieved when purpose-driven partnerships are formed with the environment at heart.

EEG extended its sincere appreciation to Umm Al Quwain Municipality for their invaluable support and partnership in hosting this event. Their leadership and commitment to environmental advancement continue to inspire and set the standard for sustainable urban development in the UAE. The organisation thanked all the entities that contributed to the success of this mangrove planting activity Ayrat Kamaltinov, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, Labotel LLC, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Middle East Energy Dubai, MidEast Data Systems LLC, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, National Bonds, Sahara Group, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, The Tower Plaza Hotel and United Hospitality Management who adopted these trees. Participants showed up in great numbers to contribute to this important cause by planting the mangroves, their dedication and energy were central to the success of the day.

As the saplings took root in the rich soil of Mangrove Beach, they stood as more than just trees - they stood as symbols of hope, resilience and a collective promise for a better tomorrow. Each tree represents an action taken not only to beautify our landscapes but to help reverse the harmful effects of climate change, preserve biodiversity and create healthy ecosystems that support life in all its forms.

In closing, EEG reiterated its call to action to everyone in the UAE to play an active role in environmental protection. Whether through tree planting, reducing carbon footprints, participating in sustainability programmes, or simply spreading awareness, each contribution matters. As EEG's enduring motto reminds us,“Together for a Better Environment.” Let today's Earth Day celebration be a beacon of what we can achieve together - and a powerful step forward in building a greener, more sustainable UAE for generations to come.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).