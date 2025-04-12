Uzbekistan Airways Begins Nonstop Service Between Madrid, Tashkent

Dhaka: Uzbekistan Airways has launched nonstop flights between Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain, and Tashkent International Airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The inaugural flight to Madrid departed Tashkent at 11:24 local time (LT) on April 7 and arrived in Madrid at 17:05 LT. The Uzbek flag carrier will operate once-weekly flights on this route.

As per schedule, the Madrid-bound flight, HY241, will depart Tashkent at 10:00 LT every Monday and arrive in Madrid at 17:05. The return flight, HY242, will leave Madrid at 18:35 LT and reach Tashkent at 04:40 LT on the next day.

Depending on passenger load, Uzbekistan Airways will alternate between the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and the Airbus A321LR on this route. Fleet data from Planespotters shows four of the airline's 787-8s are configured with 24 business class seats and 222 economy class seats, while the other two can accommodate 24 additional passengers in economy. However, all five examples of the A321LR feature the same layout of 16 business class and 172 economy class seats.

Although Iberojet previously operated scheduled flights and World2Fly operates seasonal chartered services, no airline currently offers a scheduled direct flight between Tashkent and Madrid. The new nonstop service of Uzbekistan Airways will benefit passengers traveling through these destinations. In addition to this recently introduced route, the airline's European destinations include Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Riga.

The airline highlighted Madrid's tourist attractions throughout its promotional materials, which indicates the service has been catered with a special focus on leisure travelers, reflecting the gradual increase of interest in tourism among Uzbek citizens.

Uzbekistan Airways, the national flag carrier of Uzbekistan, is a full-service airline based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It currently operates flights across European, Asian, and North American destinations with a mixed fleet of 47 narrow-body, wide-body, and turboprop aircraft.

The airline previously operated direct flights between Dhaka and Tashkent in the 2000s and gained popularity among passengers due to its competitive offerings. The service was later terminated due to irregularities and legal disputes.

