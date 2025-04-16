Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xinhua Silk Road: Series Of Activities Featuring Three Kingdoms Culture Kick Off In C. China's Xuchang

2025-04-16 09:51:21
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hosted by the Xuchang municipal government, the activities highlight themed brands and creative cultural experiences, including discussion sessions on the Three Kingdoms culture, cultural gatherings on Hanfu (traditional Chinese attire), public art festivals, gaming carnivals, esports contests, immersive role-playing games, historical character parades, light shows and spring sightseeing tours.

As an ancient capital city during the Three Kingdoms period, Xuchang has so far held 15 annual sessions of the Three Kingdoms Cultural Tourism Week. Starting this year, the event period has been expanded from a week to nearly a month, with this year's activities running from April 10 to May 5.

During the opening ceremony, Xuchang also collaborated with the cities of Zhengzhou, Luoyang, Anyang, Nanyang, Jiaozuo, Zhoukou and Luohe to promote Three Kingdoms-themed tourism offerings within Henan Province.

Over 12 sessions of the Three Kingdoms Cultural Tourism Week, Xuchang City had held investment promotion activities and seen the signings of 288 investment projects totaling 197.79 billion yuan. Industrial promotion activities, tourism promotions and project signing ceremonies are planned to be held during this year's event as well.

Original link:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

